10-year-old Lab adopted after 1,134 days at animal shelter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than three years, 1,134 days to be exact, Capone has been with Animal Friends shelter in Pittsburgh, but as they say, good things come to those who wait.

At 10-years-old, Capone finally found his new family after a few weeks of them fostering the good boy.

Capone was with Animal Friends since November 2017. They say he was their longest-term resident, but Capone never gave up hope. While fostering became much more popular during the pandemic, it worked out just fine for the Lab as his foster family adopted him on Dec. 10.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce that yesterday, his foster family made it official and adopted this handsome boy! Happy Tails Capone! We’re so glad that you have a family of your own and a home for the holidays,” Animal Friends said on their Facebook.

For Capone and that family, it’ll be a Happy Holidays indeed.

If you’d like to adopt a pet, or maybe even foster for a few weeks, you can find a shelter near you by clicking here to search the ASPCA database.

