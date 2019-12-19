1 dead, 33 injured in I-80 pileup

UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash has a section of Interstate 80 shut down.

According to PennDOT, I-80 is closed in both directions between the 178/220 north and Lock Haven exit in Clinton County and the 212B and I-80 west and Williamsport before reconnecting with I-80 at Williamsport.

Union County dispatch tells WTAJ that one person is dead, and 33 people are injured after the crash.

PennDOT workers say they expect the closures to last anywhere from four to six hours.

State police are investigating several vehicle crashes on the interstate, which took place just before 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Evangelical Community Hospital has issued a statement regarding the mass casualty incident.

They say they are receiving several patients from the accident, and it is impacting hospital operations.