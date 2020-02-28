1 dead, 2 held after shooting near West Virginia University

Regional News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at a student housing apartment complex near West Virginia University.

Campus police say multiple agencies responded to the report of shots fired at the College Park complex around 4 a.m. Police gave the all clear about an hour later.

Officials say the suspects were arrested without incident at a nearby Walmart shortly after the shooting and were taken into custody by the university’s police force. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Eric James Smith, a sophomore from Clementon, New Jersey.

The university’s campus is in northeastern West Virginia near the Pennsylvania border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss