1 dead, 1 critically injured, in night of 4 Philly shootings

by: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia authorities say one person has been killed, another is in critical condition, and several others have been injured in a night of gun violence.

The Philadelphia Police Department says a 24-year-old man has died and five others have been hospitalized after four different shootings Tuesday night.

Officer Miguel Torres says one of the victims is also considered to be a person of interest in at least one of the shootings. Officers recovered a weapon from him.

The first shooting began shortly before 8 p.m.

Torres says four of the victims are in stable condition, and a 20-year-old man who was shot four times in the passenger seat of a vehicle is in critical condition.

Authorities did not disclose if the shootings were related.

