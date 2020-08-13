Red potatoes, various fruits recalled for listeria contamination

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that “Freshouse II” is recalling its lemons, limes, valencia oranges, and red potatoes due to potential contamination of listeria.

These products were shipped to retailer distribution centers in six states, including Pennsylvania.

“We have ceased the production and distribution of the product that was packed on the equipment in question and are taking corrective actions and continually evaluating our cleaning and sanitation regimes,” the company said.

No illnesses have been reported so far.