(WTAJ) — The Red Cross is teaming up with Amazon, to help combat the ongoing emergency blood shortage.

Today through August 29, anyone who donates blood or platelets with the American Red Cross will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

Right now the red cross has less than a three day supply of most blood types left.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a rapid-pass form on the red cross website.