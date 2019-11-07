Record-setting warm temps

Scientists say last month was the warmest October on record around the world.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service is the one with those records, which go back to 1979.

October narrowly edged out the previous record for the month which was set in 2015.

And it’s not just October. Every month so far this year has ranked as one of the warmest for that month.

Though some parts of the world saw below-average temps, Copernicus says, since the 1970’s, the overall average rate of warming of the world is around point 32 degrees Fahrenheit per decade.