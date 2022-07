CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Drivers in Geistown should plan their routes around the scheduled reconstruction that will start next week.

Reconstruction work will begin on Walters Avenue in the Borough next week, although the exact date is undecided at this moment. The work is on the portion of the road between 231 and 424.

Crews hope to have the project completed by Wednesday, November 2. A detour will be in place until construction is finished.