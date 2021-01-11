RECALL: Weis Markets ice cream pulled for possible contamination

(WTAJ) — Weis Markets is issuing a recall on some of their ice cream products due to the possibility of contamination with “extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipment parts” according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said there has been one report of a customer who discovered an intact piece of metal equipment in the Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz). They added there is a concern of an additional piece of equipment present in the ice cream product(s) possibly presenting a choking hazard.

RECALLED PRODUCTS

10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz.), and

502 bulk containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream (3 gallon)

The Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz.) have been removed for sale. It was sold in 197 Weis Markets’ stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. EST.

