(WTAJ) — There’s an expanded recall for pig ear treats.

The CDC announces 127 people have been affected by a salmonella outbreak.

The affected treats are connected to the company “Lennox International”.

The outbreak has been reported in 33 states, including Pennsylvania.

Twenty-six people have been hospitalized so far, no deaths have been reported.

The FDA and CDC are recommending that if you have any pig ear treats, you should throw them away and do not feed them to your pets.