Rebrotes en EEUU podrían afectar la recuperación económica

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) -- The Department of Health updated its travel recommendations, originally announced on July 2, to add Missouri and Wyoming to the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

"It is important that people understand that this recommendation is in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. A significant number of recent cases have been linked to travel, and if people are going to travel, we need them to take steps to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community, and that involves quarantining," The Governor's Office says.