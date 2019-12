(WTAJ/CNN) — One of the most popular gifts for kids during the holidays is Legos.

But here’s a set that most kids won’t see under the tree.

You’re looking at a full-size replica of the world’s fastest car the Bugatti Chiron made from more than a million lego parts.

That includes more than two-thousand electric lego motors.

It’s even drivable though it can’t do 300 miles per hour like the real car this one tops out at 12 mph.