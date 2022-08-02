PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is holding a free event that allows children to read to a dog.

The event is called “Read with a Dog days” and it will be happening Friday, August 5th, and Saturday, August 6th, as well as Friday, August 12th, and Saturday, August 13th.

Anyone 18 and below is welcome to attend the event. It’s completely free and prior registration is not required.

Here children will have the opportunity to read out loud to a therapy dog to enhance their public speaking abilities. The environment will also allow kids not to be judged. The time of the event runs from noon to 12:30 then from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. all four days.

“It’s really to help the kids that are struggling or don’t have the confidence to read the loudest way that they can read to somebody without worrying oh there gonna come down on me mispronouncing that word or not saying that word right. Or if you just want some stress relief come down and read to a dog,” Children’s Director Nate Pyles said.

Pyles also added that reading out loud helps their speech and the environment is calm. Which prevents stress from forming.

The library is located at 301 E Mahoning St # 4, Punxsutawney, PA 15767. To keep up with the library’s events or to get a sneak peek at some of the dogs you may see this month, check out the Punxsutawney Memorial Library Facebook.