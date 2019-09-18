Reactions to the arrest of Pirates pitcher Vazquez

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Outside PNC Park, Vazquez’s banner has been removed. The team, the organization, and the fans reeling from the news that he was arrested for soliciting a minor.

“It’s a sad day for the Pirates. I feel really bad for the Nuttings and the upper people in the organization,” said Tom Rudolph, a Pirates fan.

Inside the clubhouse, his nameplate is gone. No sign of number 73.

“There’s not a whole lot I can say. I have a younger sister that’s 14… it really hits home,” Pirates Pitcher Chris Archer stated.

The allegations against Felipe Vazquez – a troubling turn of events for the pirates.

“A lot of different emotions, and support our way through those emotions,” said Pirates manager, Clint Hurdle.

The fans are processing the news in their own ways. The ones here tonight, still rallying for the team they support in the city they love.