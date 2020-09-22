Re-vote to be held to replace State College councilman

by: WTAJ Staff

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search to find a new member of the State College Borough Council continues.

The council will re-vote for a replacement for Dan Murphy, who resigned last month.

Council members were split 5-5 between Ezra Nanes and Jeffrey Kern for the vacant seat during their vote last night.

The council will meet again at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to hold the re-vote.

