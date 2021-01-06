Raystown Lake’s Seven Points Campground ranks number one in 2020 revenue report

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Despite a global pandemic and an 8 week delay in their season, Raystown Lake’s Seven Points Campground ranked number one in the 2020 revenue report, out of 770 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds.

“Normally when we open we’re busy on the weekends, mostly full on every weekend through the summer months, but this year once we opened we were full not only on the weekends but through the week days as well,” said park ranger Allen Gwinn.

The boost in business led to a boost in revenue.

According to park rangers, Seven Points typically averages $625,000 dollars. But in 2020, the facility collected almost 730-thousand dollars; an increase of 25% from 2019.

“We saw more people using our trails, we saw more people using our lakes and our boats,” said Gwinn.

And Gwinn says they made sure to keep their guests safe through it all.

“We encouraged folks to wear masks, we encouraged them to socially distance and we tried to keep everything clean more than we would normally,” said Gwinn.

According to Gwinn, Seven Points expects the trend to “get outdoors” to continue well into 2021, so to better accommodate visitors, the campgrounds will be extending their season later into the fall.