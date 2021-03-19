Raystown Lake park rangers plead with community to not litter

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Park rangers are pleading with the community to protect the environment after they spent an hour cleaning up trash around Raystown Lake.

According to Ranger Scott Graham this has become a constant chore for them that takes away time from other duties.

Instead of littering, Graham reminds people to use trash cans and recycling bins.

“Short of that while you’re walking, using our trails and using the park, if you see trash and you have the time and want to help us clean up that would be great, pick up trash as you go,” said Graham.

On May 1, Raystown will be holding its annual Lake Cleanup Day at Tatman Run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Graham adds that trash bags, gloves and even lunch and breakfast will be provided for everyone that comes out.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact Park Ranger Jenna Conner, at jenna.m.conner@usace.army.mil or by calling 814-658-6811.