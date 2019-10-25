Raystown Lake Master Plan draft released

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the process of updating their master plan. It’s been 25 years since the Raystown Lake Master plan was updated.

Marcelene and Jerry Baker, live just six miles south of Raystown Lake half the year.

“May til’ November,” Marcelene, said.

During that time they walk their Australian Shepherd Jasmine.

“We come out here at least three times a week, sometimes four,” she said.

They’ve noticed how the lake gets crowded with people on weekends and holidays.

“I think that you can get too many people, too many boats, I think it’s more dangerous, I think there will be more collisions, I think it’s takes the peacefulness away,” Marcelene, said.

Turns out Marcelene is right.

A recent aerial study shows there really can be too many boats on the lake.

“We know that during peak use, our density is approximately 5.7 acres per boat and this is above the recommended capacity of having 10 to 20 acres per boat,” Tara Whitsel, Research Biologist for the Engineering Research and Development Center at Raystown Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wants to make the lake safer, so a new plan is in the works.

The draft puts a cap on how many motorized boats can be on the lake at one time.

It’s also recommends that marinas limit any additional slips and parking opportunities for motorized boats.

The plan also doesn’t allow for development at the Hawn’s Bridge area, stopping a developer who asked to build a resort there.

“We already have one it’s just going to have too many boats, too many people, too much noise,” Baker, said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold open houses at the Raystown Lake Visitors Center November 3rd and 4th. Here you’ll be able to ask questions about the master plan and share input.