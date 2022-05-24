BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for answers, and the culprit, after a man allegedly exposed himself and start masturbating toward a park visitor at Shawnee State Park on May 20.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is investigating the indecent exposure incident that occurred on May 20 at approximately 5:45 p.m. at Shawnee State Park, Colvin Boat Launch on US Route 96 in Napier Township, Bedford County.

Photo: PA Crime Stoppers

The man reportedly committed the act and then fled the area in the pictured dark gray or black Ford Ranger pickup truck. The DCNR said the vehicle turned left onto US Route 96, then right onto Skip Back Road.

The suspect is described as a male in his 50s, heavy-set, unkempt, and wearing a tan fishing hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

As always: All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.