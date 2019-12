(WTAJ) — Entering Monday’s game against Bald Eagle Area, Penns Valley senior Hannah Montminy was 12 points away from hitting 1,000 career points. She finished the game with 14 points and now has 1,002 career points.

Penns Valley won the game 51-29

Hannah Montminy with Penns Valley Girls basketball team.

These pictures were sent to WTAJ from Coach Terrance Green.