STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new fast food chain restaurant is coming to the area.

Raising canes, a Louisiana based company will be opening it’s second Pennsylvania location in State College.

The restaurant focuses on their “one love” which they say is quality chicken finger meals that are made from scratch, and that includes their famous, made-in house dipping sauce – known as ‘cane sauce.’

“We do everything from scratch here which is different from really any other kind of fast food,” says area leader of restaurants for raising cane’s State College Jim Carty.

“Our whole slogan is our sauce is boss, and it really is, it goes great with everything on the menu, we make it from scratch every single day in the restaurant sometimes twice a day depending on our volume,” says Carty.

The company says they are excited to be a part of this local community.

“We’ve hired over 110 crew members for this restaurant alone and 11 managers so not only providing jobs but bringing a ton of energy, connection vibrance you know one of our big pillars at canes here is we become an active partner in the community whether that’s fundraising events community partnerships showing up on site or inviting people into our doors we expect to be a part of State College and Penn State for both jobs and excitement,” says Carty.

“It’s super craveable you have it once and you tell the difference right off the bat,” says Carty.

The fast food joint officially opens to the public tomorrow.

Customers can begin lining up at 8 A.M.

The first 100 customers will receive a free t-shirt, while 20 lucky winners will win free raising cane’s for a year.

Raising Canes is located at 228 E. College Ave. in State College.