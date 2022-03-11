Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be a milder day, High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Late today a cold front will start to approach Central PA. This will bring us showers late . Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight into Saturday morning rain and snow will move into Central PA.

A cold front and a low pressure system will join together over or near Pennsylvania tonight into Saturday. At this time, it does look like we will see it turn to snowfall by Saturday morning and it should exit by Saturday evening. A widespread 3-6″ is possible. In some of our northeastern counties there could be more with around 3-9″ of snow.

Due to this the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings. For Jefferson County the Winter Storm Warning goes from 1:00 AM Saturday until 1:00 AM Sunday. For Elk, Cameron and northern Centre the Winter Storm Warning goes from midnight tonight until 5:00 PM on Saturday. For Clearfield, Cambria, and Somerset the Winter Storm Warning from tonight at 10:00 PM until 5:00 PM Saturday. For Southern Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford it is a Winter Storm Warning from Saturday at 4:00 AM until Saturday at 5:00 PM.

Winds will also pick up on Saturday between 20 to 25 miles per hour. Saturday night temperatures will tumble. We will have low temperatures in the teens. Watch for refreezing of surfaces late Saturday into Sunday creating icy patches on the roads. Sunday there will be clouds with some sunshine and a few flurries. Sunday will be blustery with temperatures in the 30s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday it will become breezy and milder. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Tuesday there will be clouds and sunshine. There could also be a shower or two around on Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday we will also have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s.