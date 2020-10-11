BLAIR COUNTY, ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Its Breast Cancer Awareness month, and on Saturday, a remote control truck with that theme was one of the prizes up for grabs at a local event.

Shaffer’s Full Steam Ahead Hobby Shop in Altoona held Race For The Ribbon to raise money for American Cancer Societies. It featured remote control cars racing around an outdoor track for a chance to win the specially designed prize. Organizers say all money raised will go to the American Cancer Society. Julie Shaffer says the hobby shop will be selling pink t-shirts all month to raise money for the American Cancer Society. She says “just being able to give back to not only the community but everyone that’s impacted is really why we want to do it.”