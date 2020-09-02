Rabbis, Jewish leaders call on Attorney General to vote yes on commutation

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Twenty-nine rabbis and other Jewish leaders sent an open letter to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, urging him to vote in favor of commutation.

A virtual session of the Board of Pardons was held on Tuesday with faith leaders calling on the board to exercise compassion and fairness, asking them to allow people who have served several decades in prison to return to their communities.

The letter stated that deciding who will die in prison is “a moral question that calls on our deepest ethical and spiritual obligations to one another and to the world.”

“In Jewish tradition, the gates of teshuva, repair and return, are always open. The people who come before the Board of Pardons have made teshuva. They deserve a second chance,” the letter continued.

The letter focuses on those serving death by incarceration sentences.

“We are writing to Attorney General Shapiro because we believe that he has it within himself to follow the teachings of his faith rather than the dictates of political expediency,” said Rabbi Elyse Wechterman, Executive Director of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association.

“Just as those appearing before the Board have gone to great lengths to transform themselves and be accountable to their communiMordechai ties, so too can Shapiro be accountable to the communities he serves by giving these men and women the opportunity to come home,” Wechterman said.