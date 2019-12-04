Purple Puck Night to Raise Money for Local Charities

The Griffith Family Foundation has partnered with the Penn State Altoona Men’s Club Hockey Team to host the Purple Puck Night event this Friday December 6th at 5 p.m. at Galactic Ice in Altoona. President of the foundation, Cathy Griffith created the event as a way to create awareness for the organization and bring survivors, people battling cancer, family, doctors and community together. Our Morgan Koziar spoke with the Head Coach for Penn State Altoona’s Men’s Club Hockey Team, Tom Lantz who says he drives a ‘go big or go home’ mentality into the team everyday, and playing this game is one way they can go big. Tom says the team could decide to just wear stickers on their helmets, or participate in a smaller way, but he says they’re going all out with this game to play their hearts out and to show the community that this about much more than just hockey.

Morgan also spoke with the captain of the hockey team, Catcher Cumming who says he’s really excited to play in Friday’s game, and says it feels great to be out in the community playing with his team.

Friday night’s game with honor several families who are going through cancer treatments, have members of the family that are survivors, or are honoring those they have lost to the disease. The families will have an opportunity to share their stories on the ice at 5 p.m. before the puck drop.

There will be several items included in the auction and raffle that night at the event including Mario Lemieux signed jerseys, Pittsburgh Penguins tickets, a signed hockey stick from Hollidaysburg native, Sam Lafferty, and several baskets and gift cards donated from local businesses.

Easter for Eli is also participating in Purple Puck Night. Our Morgan Koziar spoke with Martin Garrett who is the president/founder of Easter for Eli. He started the organization when he lost his son at 4 years old to cancer. Now the organization delivers Easter baskets to children’s hospitals in memory of Eli.

Purple Puck Night is December 6th at 5 p.m. at Galactic Ice in Altoona.

Galactic Ice is located at 750 Park Ave in Altoona.