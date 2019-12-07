“Purple Puck Night” supports non-profits, cancer patients

Friday night three non-profits got together at Galactic Ice in Altoona, to raise money and support for locals battling cancer.

The Greg and Cathy Griffith Family Foundation say, it was important for them to continue to raise money and awareness for cancer throughout the year, not just during awareness months like October and November.

“There’s so many people out there with different kinds of cancer, but we’re all fighting, kind of the same battle, we’re trying to sideline cancer,” Cris Leighty, daughter of a cancer patient, said.

That’s Cris Leighty from Newry. Her mother, Darla Shaw, has leukemia and says it’s incurable.

Seven others who are either going through treatment, have beaten cancer or have lost a family member to cancer were honored Friday.

Their stories were shared at galactic ice in Altoona.



Two local cancer-related non profits, the Greg and Cathy Griffith Family Foundation, Easter for Eli and the Pittsburgh cancer non-profit, the Mario Lemieux Foundation, hosted Friday’s “Purple Puck Night” at the Penn State Altoona Men’s Hockey game.

“It’s a palpable night, of love, community and coming together to sideline cancer,” Cathy Griffith, President for the Greg and Cathy Griffith Family Foundation, said.

Each non-profit held raffles, sold merchandise and took donations.

Proceeds from the ticket sales of the game will be shared among the organizations.

Leighty says it meant so much to have their whole family there for her mother.

“She’s always taught us that family’s important, so for us to all be here tonight, Leighty, said.

The foundations will use the funds for things like cancer research and for famlies to pay medical and travel expenses.

The foundations hope to bring in more non-profits “Purple Puck Night” next year.