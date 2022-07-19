JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on since February of 2022 with millions of people being affected.

In Punxsutawney, Jeanne Curtis has taken action to bring in four refugees through a program called Uniting for Ukraine, to give them a safe place to be. The four individuals are Taras and Ivanka Sabadash and their son Myroslav as well as Alina Margarian.

“But 24th of February our life changed because in the morning we woke up with the information that Ukraine was (being) bombed at that time in the morning.” Ukrainian refugee Taras Sabadash said.

The full interview with the Sabadashs can be found above.

“I was appalled when I saw all the newscasts of the initial bombings and atrocities and I immediately think of Taras what can I do, I can send money, I can do this I can do that and he said were safe right now but,” Curtis said.

The United States announced Uniting for Ukraine on April 21, 2022. This was a key step toward fulfilling President Biden’s commitment to welcoming Ukrainian citizens fleeing the invasion.

“Our responsibility is not to forget that in our country still war and everyday people are dying and nobody knows where or when the next missile will land. And it’s not safe anywhere even in the Western, Eastern, or South. It doesn’t matter because nobody chooses where to live and nobody knows when the next missile will be,” Taras’s wife Ivanka said.

As part of the Uniting Ukraine program, Tara’s family as well as Alina will be able to live with Curtis for two years. According to the Uniting Ukraine program the supporter in the U.S. must agree to provide them with financial support for the duration of their stay.

On July, 21st Curtis is hosting a meet and greet from 3-6 p.m. at 506-508 Cherry Street in Punxsutawney. There will be appetizers provided but no meal.