Punxsutawney softball suffers heartbreaking loss

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punxsutawney Area High School’s softball team was eliminated from the PIAA state playoffs after a brutal loss to Mount Pleasant, 13-0.
Mount Pleasant set the bar high in the top of the first inning, nailing two home runs pushing the score to 3-0 heading into the bottom of the first.
Unfortunately, Punxsutawney was not able to capitalize on any of their at-bats, and Mount Pleasant only added to their score in each inning.
Mount Pleasant will advance to the state playoffs final, Friday, June 18, to play the winner of the Central Columbia and Mid Valley game.
