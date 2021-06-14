Punxsutawney softball suffers heartbreaking loss

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – MAY 03: Official balls Mizuno 150 are seen during the match between Hong Kong and Indonesia on day three of the 12th Softball Women’s Asia Cup on May 03, 2019 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punxsutawney Area High School’s softball team was eliminated from the PIAA state playoffs after a brutal loss to Mount Pleasant, 13-0.

Mount Pleasant set the bar high in the top of the first inning, nailing two home runs pushing the score to 3-0 heading into the bottom of the first.

Unfortunately, Punxsutawney was not able to capitalize on any of their at-bats, and Mount Pleasant only added to their score in each inning.

Mount Pleasant will advance to the state playoffs final, Friday, June 18, to play the winner of the Central Columbia and Mid Valley game.