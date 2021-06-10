Punxsutawney softball heads to state semi-finals

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punxsutawney Area High School’s softball team defeated Cambria Heights during the state quarter-finals, Thursday, June 10.

The Lady Chucks ran up the score during the first two innings scoring three runs in the first and three more in the second on a home run. Cambria Heights was able to put four runs on the board in the fourth inning making the score, 6-4

They Lady Chucks held their two run lead throughout the remainder of the game winning, 6-4.

Punxsutawney will play in the state semi-finals, Monday, June 14 against the winner of the Mount Pleasant and Avonworth game.