Punxsutawney Area School District Handing out hygiene products, food

Teachers and staff at Punxsutawney Area High School are holding a hygiene giveaway Saturday for any family in need in the school district.

Social Studies Teacher at Punxsutawney Area High School, Phil Shenkle, says they held a food giveaway last month, but heard that the real need in the community was hygiene supplies.

So they’ll be giving out ,diapers, wipes, deodorant and toothpaste, as well as food.

“We’re just trying to step in anywhere we can, we’ve been listening to people, what they said has been a need in the community, Shenkle, said.

Shenkle recommends that families to get there early, because the event will end when supplies run out.

The giveaway goes from 11AM to 3PM at the Punxsutawney Area High School parking lot.

Shenkle says right now the district is working on planning a giveaway for late July or early August. This giveaway would be backpacks, pencils and other school supplies, to help kids get ready for school in the Fall, whether it’s from home or in-person instruction.