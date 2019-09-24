(CNN) — Monday is the first day of fall so we want to know, just how far you are willing to go to embrace the fall season.

How about diving into pumpkin spice spam.

Hormel foods says the limited edition flavor includes hints of cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg.

Recipe suggestions include a spam pumpkin spice, apple and cheddar grilled cheese with caramelized onions.

Or you can dice cubes of pumpkin spice spam on a toasted belgian waffle with whipped cream, maple syrup and nutmeg.

How does that sound?