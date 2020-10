HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a fun fall event this weekend? If you’re in the Halloween spirit, you can hop on a pumpkin patch trolley ride.

The Rockhill Trolley Museum is offering trolley rides on Oct. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Tickets will sell for $8 each. Children who attend the event dressed in costumes can get tickets for $5.

Children will be able to pick one pumpkin and take it home at no extra cost.