Public charter school leaders call for support after state budget plan includes major cut to charter school students

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Public charter school leaders are calling for support after Governor Tom Wolf’s 2021 budget plan included a $229 million cut to charter school students.

Leaders say they don’t believe funds should be cut from any public schools, including public charter schools.

According to the schools’ CEO Lenny Mcallister, charter schools are an integral part of the community as one size does not fit all when it comes to education.

“We’re willing to talk about what we can do to empower families more and move away from the toxic competition where it is us versus them, district versus charter. It needs to be about students, students, students,” said Mcallister.

Mcallister says if the schools are unable to stay open, they’ll be setting kids up for failure.