Psychiatrist facing sexual assault charges

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College psychiatrist has been charged with Sexual Assault after inappropriately touching one of his patients.

According to a State College Police report, the victim was discussing personal issues during an appointment on June 16 when Dr. Ashok Bharucha, 53, reportedly touched the patient inappropriately as well as removing the patients clothing.

The victim stated that he did not consent to the physical contact and provided officers missed calls and text messages that he later received from Bharucha inviting him to a hotel room that the doctor was staying in.

Bharucha is facing charges of Sexual Assault and two counts of Indecent Assault.