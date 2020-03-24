PSU to cover all employee, student worker salaries through April 30

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State plans to pay employees and the student workers through April 30 to help mitigate the financial impacts for employees and the local community.

Penn State President Eric Barron announced during an employee Town Hall Tuesday afternoon that Penn State has made a commitment to pay the full salaries through at least April 30.

We want to make sure that employees do not experience an abrupt financial dislocation, and we will wait until mid-April to make any determination with respect to any potential furloughs or layoffs that may be necessary after April 30, in light of this unprecedented situation. Any such decisions will be discussed with the Board of Trustees prior to any future announcement. Eric Barron, Penn State President

Barron stated that Penn State Health will be developing its own fiscal management strategy to respond due to them operating with a different board of directors and a separate budget and financial structure.

You can read the full statement below.