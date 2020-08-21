PSU students with incomplete COVID tests may have registration canceled

This is Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa.Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Penn State University that were selected but have not taken a pre-arrival COVID-19 test risk having their registration canceled.

According to the university, any of the 24,000 students that were selected that do not complete the process and submit a negative test result by Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. will not be able to attend classes or participate in other activities on campus.

The 24,000 students that were selected were notified via email.

Any student that has not completed a test will receive an email from Executive Vice President and Provost, Nick Jones, who will refer the students to the Office of Student Conduct for a potential violation of the code of conduct.

At that point, if students still have not completed testing by Aug. 28 their semester registration will be subject to cancellation, according to the university.