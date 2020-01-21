PSU Students take part in MLK Jr. Day of Service

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Monday, about 300 students on Penn State’s Main Campus took part in the Martin Luther King jr. Day of Service.

WTAJ caught up with some cleaning the Schlow Library Monday afternoon.

They said the theme of this year’s event is “The Story of Us, Exposing the Unarmed Truth”. It emphasizes the impact that community members hav not just locally, but globally.

Students say big changes can start will small volunteer efforts at home.

“One thing that has always been instilled in me from my childhood is how important it is to give back to the community and serve others. Seeing all these people here united throughout that theme is a very very great thing to see,” said Isatu Fofanah, Team Leader for PSU’s MLK Committee.

Beyond the Schlow Library, students were also at the HUB Monday, making blankets for cancer patients.

Others volunteered for the local “Meals On Wheels” program, and at local farms.