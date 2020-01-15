PSU students react to recent hazing suit

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Penn State University football player is accusing the football team of hazing and harrassment. 20 year old Isaiah Humphries, says a number of his teammates, who are still playing at the university.

Four current Penn State football players are accused of harassing and hazing lower classmen as a form of initiation into penn state football. In the lawsuit, Humphries says both the university and head coach James Franklin knew about the alleged assaults.

In the 46 page suit, Humphries alleges he and other undersclassmen were subjected to multiple incidents of sexual acts, harrassment and hazing. Humphries says the group made threats including telling underclassmen, “i am going to sandusky you”.

In retaliation to his report, Humphries says the coach found ways to keep him out of games.He also claims his teammates pushed him to transfer– which he did after the 20-18 season.He is currently on the roster for cal-berkley.

Our team talked to some penn state students. Here is what they had to say:

“Knowing coming from the school just like the history that we have with like hazing and all of that .” -Catherine Vargas

“I know that our school prides itself on being a family and togetherness. Hopefully its not true. But if it is, its unfortunate” – Mollie Scarpino

“I think its kind of awful just given the events of Penn State’s past.” -Luke Ottey

Last May, an anonymous report was filed to Penn State’s sexual misconduct office.After an investigation, the office submitted it’s findings to PSU student conduct. That’s when they determined barber violated student code of conduct and disciplined him with harassment and hazing.