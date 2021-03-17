PSU students react to Blue-White game restrictions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State tradition that draws huge crowds in the Spring will be limited to freshmen this year.

The university made an announcement on Wednesday, placing restrictions on PSU football’s final spring practice. WTAJ spoke with some PSU students about what this means to them.

The final spring practice is typically called the Blue-White game. It brings hundreds of students, alumni, and fans to State College. Many also enjoy tailgating, which is another thing that will not be allowed.

PSU Senior, Grace Pickens tells WTAJ “I don’t understand why the freshmen get to have that opportunity when they’ve never even been.”

Questions are rising as to why Penn State is prioritizing freshmen when it comes to sitting in Beaver Stadium for the Blue-White game on April 17th.

Senior, Mike Sealonge says “This is our last opportunity to get into beaver stadium” and Senior, Mike Smith says “For the seniors that were their last season as students. Now they have one more opportunity to go for the blue-white game.”

Barron says that first-year students “Have missed out on this special tradition of cheering on the Nittany Lions, and we hope this will be a memorable way for them to gather together and celebrate the final practice of the spring.”

But freshmen we talked to agreed that the opportunity should be given to seniors. Freshman, Josie Keenan says “They already lost a year and a half of things, they didn’t get a football season.”

Freshman, Connor Moschella says “Obviously I’m excited to be included in that but I don’t think that everybody else who’s an upperclassman, especially those that are graduating should be excluded from it.”

The Blue and White game is also open to families and guests of student athletes, coaches and staff.