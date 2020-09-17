PSU student found dead in apartment

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WTAJ) — Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said a 20-year-old Penn State student was found dead on Sept. 13 in their off-campus apartment.

Sayers said the death was not related to COVID-19 and that there was no foul play. The cause of death result is still pending.

This is a developing story. WTAJ will keep you updated once we receive more information.

