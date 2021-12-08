PSU sets new record for Giving Tuesday raising $1.25 million

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -For the 7’th year in a row, Penn State has set a new record for Giving Tuesday raising $1.25 million and generating more than 10 thousand gifts.

“Each year I think there’s no way we can beat what we did last year, and then the Penn State community does it again,” said Executive Director in the Office of Annual Giving, Jenny Daigle.

Daigle says not only was this the university’s largest fundraising total, but also the largest volume of participation to date with more than 8 ,600 Penn State alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends taking part in the event.

“THON was raising money, to different student groups across the different campuses, research, textbook funds… You name it, we were raising money for it on Giving Tuesday. But really at the heart of it all were the students, raising money to help amazing Penn State students succeed and that’s what’s so exciting and great about it,” said Daigle.

