PSU reports over 200 additional COVID-19 cases

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has updated their COVID-19 dashboard with an additional 205 positive cases confirmed between Aug. 28 and Sept. 6.

According to the dashboard, there are 416 total positive cases on the University Park campus, an increase of 205 cases from the last set of data released on Sept. 4.

Additional test results came from the period of Aug. 28 – Sept. 3, with 145 positive results from on-demand testing (students displaying symptoms or those who have been in contact with someone who tested positive) and 18 positives from random testing.



Testing for Sept. 4-6 has displayed 36 positive COVID-19 cases for on-demand testing and six positive cases for random screening.

The university said that data on the dashboard is only a “snapshot” at that one point in time and cannot be considered a final reporting due to the timeline of the testing process and receiving results.



There are 149 students in on-campus isolation and 76 currently in on-campus quarantine, according to the dashboard.



The breakdown for on-demand testing results by week are below:

Aug. 14 – 20: 2 tests performed – 1 positive, 1 negative

– 1 positive, 1 negative Aug. 21 – 27: 160 tests performed – 16 positives, 144 negative

– 16 positives, 144 negative Aug. 28 – Sept. 3: 1,894 tests performed – 260 positives, 1,336 negative, 298 awaiting results

– 260 positives, 1,336 negative, 298 awaiting results Sept. 4 – 6: 777 tests performed – 36 positives, 294 negative, 447 awaiting results

The breakdown for random testing is as follows:

Aug. 14 – 20: 281 tests performed – 2 positives, 274 negatives, 5 awaiting results

– 2 positives, 274 negatives, 5 awaiting results Aug. 21 – 27: 4,020 tests performed – 18 positives, 3,970 negatives, 32 awaiting results

– 18 positives, 3,970 negatives, 32 awaiting results Aug. 28 – Sept. 3: 3,435 tests performed – 77 positives, 3,322 negatives, 36 awaiting results

– 77 positives, 3,322 negatives, 36 awaiting results Sept. 4-6: 686 tests performed, 6 positives, 664 negatives, 16 awaiting results

University President Eric Barron said the university continues to be concerned with rising numbers, but that not all the test results from this weekend are in. He said they are waiting to assess these results.



“We know our community is anxious, but these data are just some of the many variables we consider every day in determining our next steps,” Barron said.