PSU President announces 7-point plan to combat racism on campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Wednesday morning, Penn State President Eric Barron released a seven-point-plan intended to combat racism and bias across PSU’s campus.

The this announcement follows nationwide protests, after the death of George Floyd.

“People are justifiably upset about the events in our nation, and the limitations surrounding our institutional response. We must acknowledge the pain, anger and frustration that such events inflict on our community. We must recognize that Black Lives Matter, and that racism, bias and religious intolerance yield an inexcusable cost to life and liberty,” Barron wrote in a letter to the Penn State Community.

He views his seven-point plant as a first step to making changes at Penn State–that he said will continue the fight against ignorance and intolerance.

Some of the key changes highlighted in Barron’s plan include required bias training for all employees–through training modules that have already been created. Barron said the goal is for this mandatory training to begin in the fall.

He’s also looking to have all students take required coursework on racism and bias—something Barron said students have “pushed for”.

“I think we’re heading in the right direction. I certainly applaud the youth,” said Donald Witherspoon, President of the Blair of County NAACP.

He added: “I think the students can benefit… especially when you get education in the mix– you can solve a lot of problems. A lot of things are all about communication. Once we start talking to each other, we’ll start solving a lot of the problems.”

Witherspoon said he’s dealt with some name calling issues at Penn State in the past. He believes the university is on the right track, as long as Barron’s seven-point-plan is more than just words on paper.

“Talk is cheap… we’ve got to take action. A lot of people can say things at this point. It’s important President Barron follow through with these recommendations, with the help of concerned citizens.”

Barron also wants to form a task force with student leaders who will review Penn State’s Student Code of Conduct.

Another part of his plan is to change procedures to hire a more diverse faculty–something Barron acknowledged as a “major challenge.”

In addition to the seven-point-plan, Barron said he’ll also select a group of student and faculty leaders for a new Penn State Commission on racism, bias and community safety.

According to Barron, this commission will: “Initially be tasked to make concrete recommendations on supporting the safety of faculty, staff and students associated with bias and racism as they return to our Penn State campuses, especially in the context of the expected political and social unrest that we face in the fall. The select commission will further be tasked to examine the deployment of University resources to address the profound social issues related to bias that we face pervasively as a nation, and specifically at Penn State.”

Barron said PSU is also:

“Scheduling a town hall to discuss and answer questions from our faculty, staff, students and alumni on our code, and issues of bias, racism, the actions of Penn State, now and in the future.”

“Initiating listening sessions to continue hearing from the breadth of our community.”

Barron’s 7-point-plan

Below are the seven points written by Barron. Beyond required faculty bias training, no timeline is given for when these points will be instituted. He feels the following will help combat racism at PSU:

1. Convene a task force to initiate a full review of the Student Code of Conduct, with significant participation by student leaders, including a student in the role of co-chair. We will seek every opportunity for improvement as we work to ensure that our community has a full understanding of its purpose and provisions, including the role of restorative justice.

2. Work with the University Faculty Senate, Staff Advisory Council, student leaders and University administrators to initiate mandatory bias training for all employees beginning during the fall semester. All senior administrators will complete the training modules already developed by Penn State’s Equity Action Resources Team as soon as possible, and we will examine the potential for adopting training programs developed at other institutions external to the University.

3. Partnership with the University Faculty Senate to support the request of student leaders for required racism and bias coursework for all students. Our students have been persistent in requesting these educational programs and it is time to work with them to improve our educational offerings and opportunities.

4. Partner through shared governance with the University Faculty Senate to continue to develop improved policies, procedures and expectations that will increase the hiring and retention of faculty who are members of underrepresented groups at the University. Hiring and retention continues to be a major challenge for Penn State that must be addressed.

5. Work with the Board of Trustees to help ensure that educational and employment equity has the full attention of the trustees. The board has expressed considerable interest in continuing to elevate this topic in its deliberations.

6. Ask the Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color to reconvene, examine where we have made, or not made, progress since the task force completed its work in 2017, and to explicitly examine all procedures and practices related to bias and to use of force, including those that result from our partnerships across the commonwealth.

7. Prioritize the well-being of all students and employees, including enhanced mental health resources, and community building initiatives. We must recognize that students and employees have cited the stress of feeling unsafe and unwelcome as a result of hate speech.