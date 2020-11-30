PSU police raise money for THON by participating in No-Shave November

It’s officially been a month since some Penn State University police have touched a razor or shaving cream after participating in No-Shave November.

The department grew out their hair in support of those who can’t.

Officers donated the money they would have spent on shaving supplies, and donated it to THON.

THON is one of the world’s largest student-run philanthropies that raises money and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer.

According to the coordinator of the event Michelle Beckenbaugh, all of the men were happy to participate for the cause but there were mixed emotions when it came to the facial hair.

Beckenbaugh says that some were happy they didn’t have to worry about the hassle of shaving, while others…

“There are some that literally they don’t like the facial hair, it’s itchy it’s scratchy, it’s you know all of that stuff, and they can’t wait to get rid of it. But they’ve done it for a good cause, they’ve done it for a month, and they’re very happy with that.”

From December 2 to 4, the community will be able to vote on their Facebook for the participant with the best facial hair.

The department was able to raise $13000 and ask that you continue to donate to pediatric cancer research on their website.

https://donate.thon.org/campaign/UPPS-NO-SHAVE-NOVEMBER