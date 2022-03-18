UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State-led team is providing a new tool to help scientists identify plants.

A digital, open-access, visual leaf library has been launched. It can be used to recognize and classify fossil leaves, which are challenging to identify.

This will provide more accessible visual references to study differences among plant groups.

The dataset currently contains over 30,000 images from around the globe, and can be accessed on your desktop or phone.

“To see all these leaves, you would have to go to thirty different institutions around the world,” said Peter Wilf, a professor of geosciences at Penn State and a curator of the dataset.

“Now, you can get the images, at least of these collections, simply by clicking in a browser window. It’s as simple as that.”

The dataset will be used to train students as well as machine learning programs, allowing them to better identify patterns in leaves that humans may not be able to see.