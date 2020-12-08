PSU leaves time capsule for 2070

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – 2070 Penn State is in for a surprise from 2020 Penn State.

A time capsule was placed in the universities Bellisario Media Center. It will remain closed for 50 years.

The center decided to leave a capsule for the future after they recently found one from 1949 during renovations. There was no record of its existence.

Placed in the metal sealed box were hand sanitizer, masks, photos, and even a commencement program.

A plaque will be created where the capsule was placed so that it can be found and opened, come 2070.