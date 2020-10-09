PSU lays off 30 employees from IT department

This is Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa.Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University has laid off 30 employees in their information technology department.

According to our media partners at the Centre Daily Times, the layoffs were confirmed by a university spokesperson Thursday morning.

The layoffs happened on Sept. 30 and/or Oct. 1, which was the same day that Donald J. Welch took over as vice president for information technology after previously serving as an interim, according to the CDT.

“Penn State is striving to be affordable and accessible. Efficiency in IT operations is an important contributor,” spokesperson Wyatt DuBois aid to the CDT. “After careful assessment, IT leaders determined where they could reduce personnel consistent with the IT priorities to continue performing mission-critical work and continue to serve Penn State now and in the future.

DuBois said the workforce levels were reduced by 30 employees, including the elimination of some units. He also noted that IT senior leadership has taken numerous other actions to enhance efficiencies, such as eliminating planned renovations and deferring maintenance.