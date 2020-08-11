PSU investigating sexual assault on campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University Police reported a sexual assault that happened Monday night between 11:30 – 11:50 p.m.

The incident reportedly happened adjacent to parking lot Purple 43 in the southeastern portion of campus.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

