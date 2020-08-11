UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University Police reported a sexual assault that happened Monday night between 11:30 – 11:50 p.m.
The incident reportedly happened adjacent to parking lot Purple 43 in the southeastern portion of campus.
Police are encouraging anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
PSU investigating sexual assault on campus
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University Police reported a sexual assault that happened Monday night between 11:30 – 11:50 p.m.