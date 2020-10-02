PSU fraternity member charged with rape

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Jersey man is charged with raping a woman at a Penn State fraternity house party.

According to police, Ben Flynn, 20, raped the woman at the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity house along Beaver Avenue in November of 2019.

Police filed charges of rape and sexual assault after interviews with the victim, at least three witnesses and a private security company hired for the fraternity.

On the night of the alleged rape, Nov. 16, 2019, State College officers responded to the fraternity house after a security officer at the house reported three fraternity members screaming at Flynn that he “Did something wrong.”

Police said the victim told Flynn no several times and that she froze when he began to rape her in an upstairs room of the fraternity.

Police said one of the fraternity members banged on the door shortly after the rape began and that when Flynn answered the door, he was fully clothed, but the victim was on the bed without clothes on.

According to police, Flynn later told a fraternity member that “I just stuck it in, then you started banging on the door.”

Flynn was asked to leave the fraternity. In an interview with police, Flynn did not deny having sex with the woman.

The alleged victim was taken to Mount Nittany medical for a sexual assault exam.

Flynn was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.