PSU delays spring semester start, eliminates spring break

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is making some changes to its schedule for the spring semester, including a later start and canceling spring break.

According to the university, the spring semester will start Jan. 19 and end on April 30 for undergraduate students. This applies to all Penn State campuses.

No classes will be held on Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Final exams are scheduled to take place remotely from May 3-7.

The university said the delayed start scenario provides the university with time to complete pre-arrival testing and any needed quarantine before starting on-campus instruction. The decision to cancel spring break reduces the possibility of spreading the virus through travel, according to the university.

“All of the mitigation efforts in place during the fall will continue to be in place in the spring, such as required wearing of face masks, social distancing, a prohibition on large gatherings, and both our random and on-demand testing,” said Kelly Wolgast, director of PSU’s COVID Operations Control Center.

“Testing and contact tracing are critical components of our multi-layered, in-person strategies as they have allowed us to identify, track and proactively mitigate the cascading consequences of a positive COVID-19 result,” Wolgast continued.

More information about the spring semester will be released by the university as plans are finalized. Frequently asked questions can be found on the university’s website.